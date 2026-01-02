Poor Jack

Today was intense. After playing with something on the dining room table, Jack started chewing it and before I could get over to take it away from him it was gone. I seemed to remember my elastic pony tail holder sitting there but it was nowhere to be found.



After much deliberation — did he eat it or didn't he — and talking to the vet, we took Jack over to the Pet ER to see what they thought we should do. They gave him some meds to induce vomiting but that didn't help so they spun him around in a chair hoping he'd get dizzy enough to puke. That didn't work either so he laid in Ande's arms for awhile until they gave him medicine to reverse the nausea and Ande brought him home.



Days later, he's acting normal. Nothing has shown up in the litter box and he seems to feel fine. Short of sending a scope down his throat or doing exploratory surgery, we just have to wait for signs of distress.



Needless to say, I was a basket case all day. Just seeing him laying there with his yellow eyes rolled back in his head put me into a tail spin. I've been working on not catastrophizing but when it comes to my cats, I haven't mastered it yet. I still have PTSD over Honey. I don't think I'll ever not worry about one of our kitties again. ☹️