Jack In The Window by yogiw
4 / 365

Jack In The Window

Jack loves the windows especially this one in our upstairs bathroom. I brush my teeth and he sits in the window. I leave and he follows me. Such a good boy.
4th January 2026 4th Jan 26

@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
Photo Details

