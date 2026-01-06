Sign up
6 / 365
Jack & The Curser
Jack loves to sit on my desk and watch the cursor on screen. He was doing just that this week and I couldn't get a good enough photo. Then I remembered this old one I never used.
Four years later and he's just the same. My screen is still the same photo even. I love this shot.
So glad I finally got to put it on 366.
6th January 2026
6th Jan 26
Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
4469
photos
19
followers
1
following
3% complete
View this month »
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
2026 - Year 13
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
4th February 2022 5:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yogiw-cats
,
jackw
