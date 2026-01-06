Previous
Jack & The Curser by yogiw
Jack & The Curser

Jack loves to sit on my desk and watch the cursor on screen. He was doing just that this week and I couldn't get a good enough photo. Then I remembered this old one I never used.

Four years later and he's just the same. My screen is still the same photo even. I love this shot.

So glad I finally got to put it on 366.
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
