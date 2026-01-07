Previous
Next
Ring In The New Year Challenge by yogiw
7 / 365

Ring In The New Year Challenge

I didn't even realize there was a new challenge to earn a badge until I happen to look and saw I earned it. Close your rings seven days in a row in January and earn the New Years badge. Good thing I close my rings everyday. 2026 starts my 6th year!!
7th January 2026 7th Jan 26

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact