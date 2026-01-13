Previous
Lunch At The Bonbonerie by yogiw
13 / 365

Lunch At The Bonbonerie

I had lunch at the Bonbonerie today with Lori and Marcia. They have such pretty (and yummy) cookies.
13th January 2026 13th Jan 26

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact