Previous
Next
Goodbye Purple by yogiw
15 / 365

Goodbye Purple

After a long year of deliberating colors, the painters are coming today. They are starting with our bedroom. Saying goodbye to our textured purple after 30 years. Change is hard but it's time. Next is new bedroom furniture.
15th January 2026 15th Jan 26

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact