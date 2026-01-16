Previous
Just A Dusting by yogiw
15 / 365

Just A Dusting

Got up this morning to a light dusting on the porch steps. So pretty.
16th January 2026 16th Jan 26

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
4% complete

Photo Details

