Previous
Next
Three Shirts by yogiw
17 / 365

Three Shirts

I bought a new pink tee and it arrived today. Same size as the other two but the neck is so much smaller. I could barely get it on over my head. Very disappointing.
17th January 2026 17th Jan 26

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact