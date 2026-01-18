Sign up
18 / 365
Our New Bedroom
First room is finished. Our bedroom is now green with black accents. The rug is more olive but I was afraid to match it for fear it would look too army green. I like the new color. It's going to take some getting used to though.
18th January 2026
18th Jan 26
Sandy Z W
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
4% complete
18
2026 - Year 13
iPhone 15 Pro Max
18th January 2026 11:34am
yogiw-flowers
