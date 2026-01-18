Previous
Our New Bedroom by yogiw
Our New Bedroom

First room is finished. Our bedroom is now green with black accents. The rug is more olive but I was afraid to match it for fear it would look too army green. I like the new color. It's going to take some getting used to though.
