19 / 365
The Way I Work
My dollhouse stair runners have 38 colors. This system works great for a complicated project. There was some up front organizing before I started but it's worth it. It makes the project so much easier.
19th January 2026
19th Jan 26
Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
4476
photos
19
followers
1
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
2026 - Year 13
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
19th January 2026 9:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yogiw-projects
