Previous
Next
The Way I Work by yogiw
19 / 365

The Way I Work

My dollhouse stair runners have 38 colors. This system works great for a complicated project. There was some up front organizing before I started but it's worth it. It makes the project so much easier.
19th January 2026 19th Jan 26

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
5% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact