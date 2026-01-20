Previous
Marcia's Book
Marcia's Book

I love Marcia's little black sketchbook. She takes it with her wherever she goes and paints or draws inspiration whenever it hits her. I love having lunch with her when she lets me flip through her book. 🥰
20th January 2026

