Our 62nd Wilde Adventure by yogiw
31 / 365

Our 62nd Wilde Adventure

Ande planned a "Muhammad Ali Day" for our 62nd Wilde Adventure. Michelle invited her friend Nadia. We met at the Southern Wildes, drove to Louisville in the snow and visited the Ali Center, an interactive museum honoring the life of "The Greatest."

After the museum we drove past his childhood home on Grove Avenue then visited his gravesite at Cave Hill Cemetery.

What a fun day! Thank you Ande for continuing my Louisivlle Greats theme with Part 2. The first one was when we visited for Colonel Sanders Day in 2016. Ali had just been buried and his gravesite wasn't developed yet, covered by a green tarp. I can't believe it's been 10 years already.
