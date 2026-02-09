Previous
Next
Pearl Likes Having Her Room Back by yogiw
50 / 365

Pearl Likes Having Her Room Back

Pearl is very happy the guest bedroom is painted and back together. I decided to put the yellow blanket on the bed instead of hanging it on the footboard. Both cats love it. It's so soft and cuddly.
9th February 2026 9th Feb 26

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
13% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Elyse Klemchuk
Hello, beautiful kitty Pearl!
February 11th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact