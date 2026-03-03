Previous
Happy Birthday To You, Our FIVE-Year-Old 🎂 by yogiw
Happy Birthday To You, Our FIVE-Year-Old 🎂

Happy birthday to Iris who turned five today. I was sad all day because we didn't get to visit this year. The second year in a row we weren't there to celebrate her birthday since she's been born.

Becca made her a heart-shaped French toast with strawberries for breakfast. How sweet is this??
