Happy Birthday To You, Our FIVE-Year-Old 🎂
Happy birthday to Iris who turned five today. I was sad all day because we didn't get to visit this year. The second year in a row we weren't there to celebrate her birthday since she's been born.
Becca made her a heart-shaped French toast with strawberries for breakfast. How sweet is this??
3rd March 2026
Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
yogiw-food
yogiw-irispearl
