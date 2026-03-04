Sign up
91 / 365
Jack's In Bed
4th March 2026
4th Mar 26
1
0
Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things.
4547
photos
21
followers
1
following
24% complete
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
2026 - Year 13
Privacy
Public
Tags
yogiw-blackandwhite
,
yogiw-cats
,
jackw
Karri
Hi Jack!
March 4th, 2026
