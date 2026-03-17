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105 / 365
St. Paddy's Day At The Fresh Market
17th March 2026
17th Mar 26
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Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
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Album
2026 - Year 13
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iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
17th March 2026 12:52pm
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