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Project Hail Mary by yogiw
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Project Hail Mary

18th March 2026 18th Mar 26

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
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