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My New Baseball Shoes
24th March 2026
24th Mar 26
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Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
4574
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Album
2026 - Year 13
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
26th March 2026 12:05pm
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