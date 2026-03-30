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Looks Like A Mama Bird
30th March 2026
30th Mar 26
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Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
4574
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21
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1
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Photo Details
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1
Album
2026 - Year 13
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
30th March 2026 11:50am
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