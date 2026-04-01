Happy Birthday To Our April Fool's Boy 🎂

Remembering our first black cat, Bud, who would have turned 27 today. I love that he was born on April Fool's Day. He was such a character. Doesn't surprise me that he'd have such a special birthday. I can't believe this photo was taken 24 years ago.



Jack looked like Bud only Bud had green eyes instead of Jack's yellow. Their personalities were completely opposite. Bud was always a scaredy cat, hiding behind the furniture and was wicked mean to the vet. Jack is so sweet. He loves everybody and wants to be the center of attention. Don't mind the vet much unless he's really feeling yucky.



Happy Birthday, sweet Buddy Love. I miss you every, single, solitary day. 🐈‍⬛❤️

