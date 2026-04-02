Jack Had Surgery Today

Last October we took Jack to the vet because there was blood in his urine. They did X-rays but didn't see anything and determined it was FIC - Feline Idiopathic Cystitis - when the lining of the bladder becomes inflamed probably from stress. Fast forward to February when we were having the house painted and there was blood in his urine again. This time it didn't go away and he seemed to be getting more and more uncomfortable.



We took him back to the vet and this time the X-rays showed three bladder stones. He was put on a special C/D food prescription diet in hopes the stones would dissolve. After a few weeks and a month of antibiotics the stones were still there. So we scheduled surgery to remove them.



It was a trying day. We took him in this morning at 8:15 when the vet opened and picked him up at 5:45 before the vet closed. He's been such a trooper. He came home with a cone but that was quickly switched to the donut I ordered from Amazon. He looks much cuter in this 🍊 donut. And it's much more comfortable, too.



Here's hoping for a speedy recovery as we are leaving for vacation a week from today!