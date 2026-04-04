Happy 1st Anniversary To The Mahj Squad

It's been exactly one year since I found my new Mahj group and we played at my house for the first time. I hosted an anniversary party today with 5 of the 9 over to play. I made a trivia game and we played Mahj for prizes. It was such a fun day and a much needed break from all the cat drama that's been going on. (Pearl hasn't gotten used to Jack smelling like the vet yet and is scared when she sees I'm in the donut.)



I was so happy for the girls to come over to celebrate. I hope they love their prizes. Just a token of my appreciation for everything they've given me this year. They literally saved me. No joke. 🥰