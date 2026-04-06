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Jack Is FIVE Today 🎂
6th April 2026
6th Apr 26
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Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
4582
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Album
2026 - Year 13
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
6th April 2026 5:02pm
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