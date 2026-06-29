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Black-Eyed Susans by yogiw
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Black-Eyed Susans

Black-Eyed Susans in front of J. Alexander's. What's more summer than yellow daisies???
29th June 2026 29th Jun 26

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
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