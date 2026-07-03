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One Tequila, Two Tequila... | RED by yogiw
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One Tequila, Two Tequila... | RED

One of my favorite restaurants moved from my neighborhood to across the river. I went with my friend Maggie for dinner. YUMMY Mexican — the best fajitas. 😃
3rd July 2026 3rd Jul 26

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
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