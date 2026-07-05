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I ❤️ This Car | RED by yogiw
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I ❤️ This Car | RED

Ande has the prettiest Miata EVER. This cherry red is fabulous in the sunlight whether it's dirty or not. Zoom Zoom.
5th July 2026 5th Jul 26

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
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