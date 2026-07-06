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The Statue Of Liberty Close-Up | BLUE by yogiw
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The Statue Of Liberty Close-Up | BLUE

Brandi Carlile performed "America the Beautiful" to honor America's 250th birthday. I took a screenshot when I saw the screen was all blue. Perfect for my 365 flag.
6th July 2026 6th Jul 26

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
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