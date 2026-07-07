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Jack's On The Porch | BLUE by yogiw
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Jack's On The Porch | BLUE

Jack LOVES to sit on the side porch and watch the birds. He never even tries to run off and chase them. Just chirps in awe.
7th July 2026 7th Jul 26

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
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