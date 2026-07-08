Previous
Next
Medpace Mahj | BLUE by yogiw
218 / 365

Medpace Mahj | BLUE

I play Mahj at Element Eatery next to Medpace on Wednesdays. Looked up and saw the flag hanging from the top of the window with the sky reflecting in the windows. A perfect blue.
8th July 2026 8th Jul 26

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
60% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact