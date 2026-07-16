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Stay Puff | WHITE by yogiw
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Stay Puff | WHITE

I love the giant Stay Puff Marshmallow Man in the King Arthur's Court Toy Store window. We walked past him on the way to our car after Sushi. Who you gonna call? GHOSTBUSTERS!!!
21st July 2026 21st Jul 26

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
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