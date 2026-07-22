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Portrait Of A Lily | WHITE by yogiw
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Portrait Of A Lily | WHITE

I took this photo using Stage Light Mono in Portrait Mode on my iPhone. I love the way it turned out.
22nd July 2026 22nd Jul 26

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
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