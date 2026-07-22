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Portrait Of A Lily | WHITE
I took this photo using Stage Light Mono in Portrait Mode on my iPhone. I love the way it turned out.
22nd July 2026
22nd Jul 26
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Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
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Album
2026 - Year 13
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
15th June 2026 10:45am
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