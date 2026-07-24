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LV Passport Cover | WHITE by yogiw
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LV Passport Cover | WHITE

I love this Louis Vuitton passport cover. If it weren't $500 I would have gotten it. 😄
24th July 2026 24th Jul 26

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
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