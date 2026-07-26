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236 / 365
Our Laundry Room | WHITE
We are adding tile to our laundry room. Ande ordered the wrong amount of tile TWICE. 😬 We are waiting on the third order so we can complete the project. It's taking forever!!!
26th July 2026
26th Jul 26
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Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
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Album
2026 - Year 13
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iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
29th June 2026 2:06pm
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