Don't Eat The Raspberries | RED

Another weird illness is going around. Cyclospora cayetanensis is a parasite commonly found in tropical and subtropical regions, often contaminating imported fresh produce such as leafy greens (cilantro, basil, lettuce), berries (raspberries), and peas. It spreads through feces-contaminated food or water and thrives in warm, humid climates, frequently causing outbreaks in the U.S. during summer months.



Symptoms include frequent watery diarrhea, stomach cramps, and bloating and can last as long as a month.



With all the rain and sitting water, there's been over 1,000 cases reported this season and it's getting worse. The next foodborne illness outbreak could be much worse.