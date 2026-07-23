Charley Harper | RED

From the Charley Harper Facebook page (I need to get this print!):🌞 Celebrating Vacations, Summer Travel & Adventures! 🌴After Charley Harper was awarded the prestigious Stephen Wilder Traveling Scholarship, he and his new bride, Edie, hit the road for a whirlwind honeymoon adventure across the American West and beyond.In this delightful 1954 FordTimes illustration, "Vacation Snapshots," Charley clearly tapped into those fresh memories with Edie. Look closely — you can spot hints of their real pitstops: the red rock desert landscapes, sunny beaches, Southwest mission churches, mountain forests, and classic roadside Americana. Of course, he drew from their own adventures! We're looking forward to sharing even more of Charley's wonderful work with you in the coming weeks and months, curated by the Cincinnati Art Museum!Edie, a gifted photographer, captured so many images along the way. As a true photography pro, her work will soon be exhibited and curated by Taft Museum of Art this fall — don’t miss it!We’re gearing up for a fantastic summer just around the corner. Wishing everyone safe travels, joyful adventures, and plenty of beautiful snapshots along the way!