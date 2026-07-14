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Love The Interior | RED by yogiw
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Love The Interior | RED

Ande and I went and looked at a used Lexus is350. It was black on the outside, which I did not like, with red leather on the inside, which I liked VERY much. We didn't buy it but I was sure to take a pic for my July flag.🇺🇸
31st July 2026 31st Jul 26

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
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