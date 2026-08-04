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Jack Feels Safe by yogiw
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Jack Feels Safe

Every morning when I make the bed Jack stays under the blanket at the foot of the bed. I think he feels safe there. Sometimes I'll walk upstairs an hour later and he's still there sleeping. 🥰
4th August 2026 4th Aug 26

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
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