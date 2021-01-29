Previous
What are you looking at? by yoland
29 / 365

What are you looking at?

Resting on the sandstone rocks after a big lunch.
We went for a walk down by active pass to see if we could see the killer whales and this guy was hanging out on a rock at high tide. No whale sighting today.
Yoland

I live with my husband on Galiano Island BC Canada. I’d love any tips or critique. Thx
Peter Dulis ace
sweet
January 29th, 2021  
