48 / 365
Foggy morning
18th February 2021
18th Feb 21
5
1
Yoland
ace
@yoland
I live with my husband on Galiano Island BC Canada. I'd love any tips or critique. Thx
View this month »
Latest from all albums
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
16th February 2021 9:25am
Tags
b&w
,
for2021
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful B&W capture. I love the fog.
February 18th, 2021
Fisher Family
A lovely shot. A nice sky reflected in the sea, and the mist along the edge of the lake. Wonderful - fav!
Ian
February 18th, 2021
Alison Tomlin
ace
Very cool cloud formations. Great shot.
February 18th, 2021
Anja
Awesome sky!
February 18th, 2021
Peter Dulis
ace
love it
February 18th, 2021
Ian