Previous
Next
Orange kite by yoland
52 / 365

Orange kite

I went for a windy walk at the beach today and the kite surfers were out catching the wind and the waves.
22nd February 2021 22nd Feb 21

Yoland

ace
@yoland
I live with my husband on Galiano Island BC Canada. I’d love any tips or critique. Thx
14% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise