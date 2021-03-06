Previous
Next
Arbutus at the conservancy by yoland
64 / 365

Arbutus at the conservancy

A great coastline hike at the Galiano Conservancy.
I liked the effect of the processing better than the original photo. The original is in my extra album.
6th March 2021 6th Mar 21

Yoland

ace
@yoland
I live with my husband on Galiano Island BC Canada. I’d love any tips or critique. Thx
17% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Chris Cook ace
I quite agree. Your processing has turned a rather ordinary image into a piece of art. That is stunning. Fav.
March 6th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise