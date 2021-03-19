Previous
Haida art at Vancouver airport by yoland
Haida art at Vancouver airport

I quickly took these as I was rushing through the airport on my way to work today. I thought I would try removing the background. Just an experiment I wasn’t totally happy with.
Anybody that’s gone through the Vancouver airport has seen the amazing haida art, some by Reg Davidson. Here are some links for anyone that’s interested.
https://vancouversun.com/news/staff-blogs/reg-davidson-works-add-to-yvr-art-collection-of-more-than-200-pieces
https://youtu.be/pT5Ti_mnC7o
The original is in my extras :)
19th March 2021 19th Mar 21

Yoland

ace
@yoland
I live with my husband on Galiano Island BC Canada. I’d love any tips or critique. Thx
