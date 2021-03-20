Whaling wall by Wyland

“The Grey Whale Family” Painted in 1984 the 4th in a series of 100. The project, known as the Whaling Walls, remains one of the largest public arts projects in history. The completed “Wyland Walls” public art campaign spans five continents, 13 countries, and 79 cities around the globe.

In Wylands words

“We know now that water connects all the countries of the world, our goal with these projects over the last three decades has been to convey the urgency of conservation issues to the public.The health of our ocean and waterways are in jeopardy, not to mention the thousands of marine animals and plants that face extinction if we do nothing.”

