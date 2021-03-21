Sign up
Rainy day view
This was taken on a mountain biking ride. It started to pour, if you zoom in you can actually see the raindrops.
21st March 2021
21st Mar 21
Yoland
ace
@yoland
I live with my husband on Galiano Island BC Canada. I’d love any tips or critique. Thx
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
X-T20
Taken
20th March 2021 11:22am
