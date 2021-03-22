Sign up
80 / 365
Hellebore
22nd March 2021
22nd Mar 21
Yoland
ace
@yoland
I live with my husband on Galiano Island BC Canada. I’d love any tips or critique. Thx
73
74
75
76
77
78
79
80
75
76
19
77
20
78
79
80
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
21st March 2021 2:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-depthoffield
Chris Cook
ace
This is a wonderful macro. Such fine detail and terrific focus.
March 22nd, 2021
