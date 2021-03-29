Previous
Meandering rivers from 40000 by yoland
Meandering rivers from 40000

This is on the same flight as yesterday’s pic. If you’d like to check out the location it was taken at N66E151.
29th March 2021 29th Mar 21

Yoland

ace
@yoland
I live with my husband on Galiano Island BC Canada. I’d love any tips or critique. Thx
kali ace
such beautiful randomness
March 29th, 2021  
