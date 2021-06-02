Previous
Melting by yoland
152 / 365

Melting

This is the very outer edge of Greenland at 41000ft. As the warmer temps arrive you can see some of the ice melting.

2nd June 2021 2nd Jun 21

Yoland

ace
@yoland
I live with my husband on Galiano Island BC Canada. I’d love any tips or critique. Thx
Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Beautiful!
June 2nd, 2021  
LManning (Laura) ace
What an incredible view. You may have one of the coolest jobs ever.
June 2nd, 2021  
Dawn ace
Wow fabulous fav
June 2nd, 2021  
Aleksander Rzyman ace
Nice. Like one of those photos of the Earth taken from high above.
June 2nd, 2021  
