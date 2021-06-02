Sign up
152 / 365
Melting
This is the very outer edge of Greenland at 41000ft. As the warmer temps arrive you can see some of the ice melting.
Thanks for checking out my pics, I really appreciate your comments and favs.
2nd June 2021
2nd Jun 21
4
1
Yoland
ace
@yoland
I live with my husband on Galiano Island BC Canada. I’d love any tips or critique. Thx
183
photos
87
followers
83
following
145
146
147
148
149
150
151
152
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T20
Taken
30th May 2021 11:29pm
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Beautiful!
June 2nd, 2021
LManning (Laura)
ace
What an incredible view. You may have one of the coolest jobs ever.
June 2nd, 2021
Dawn
ace
Wow fabulous fav
June 2nd, 2021
Aleksander Rzyman
ace
Nice. Like one of those photos of the Earth taken from high above.
June 2nd, 2021
365 Project
