Previous
Next
It’s a jungle out there by yoland
159 / 365

It’s a jungle out there

Double exposure of the bamboo forest next to the hotel that I’ve been staying in. Time to go home :)
Thanks so much for your comments and favs on yesterday’s pic. I very much appreciate them.
9th June 2021 9th Jun 21

Yoland

ace
@yoland
I live with my husband on Galiano Island BC Canada. I’d love any tips or critique. Thx
43% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise