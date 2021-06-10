Previous
Next
Wild West Coast by yoland
160 / 365

Wild West Coast

This is the west coast of Vancouver Island from 38000 ft. You can see Tofino airport and Long Beach.
Thanks for your comments and favs on yesterday’s pic, very much appreciated:)
10th June 2021 10th Jun 21

Yoland

ace
@yoland
I live with my husband on Galiano Island BC Canada. I’d love any tips or critique. Thx
43% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
June 10th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise