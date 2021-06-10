Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
160 / 365
Wild West Coast
This is the west coast of Vancouver Island from 38000 ft. You can see Tofino airport and Long Beach.
Thanks for your comments and favs on yesterday’s pic, very much appreciated:)
10th June 2021
10th Jun 21
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Yoland
ace
@yoland
I live with my husband on Galiano Island BC Canada. I’d love any tips or critique. Thx
191
photos
91
followers
87
following
43% complete
View this month »
153
154
155
156
157
158
159
160
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T20
Taken
9th June 2021 10:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tofino
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
June 10th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close