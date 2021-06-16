Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
166 / 365
Calm
Today was on and off again rain showers and then this evening it cleared up.
Thank you for your comments and favs on yesterday’s photo, very much appreciated.
16th June 2021
16th Jun 21
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Yoland
ace
@yoland
I live with my husband on Galiano Island BC Canada. I’d love any tips or critique. Thx
197
photos
92
followers
87
following
45% complete
View this month »
159
160
161
162
163
164
165
166
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T20
Taken
15th June 2021 8:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
KWind
ace
LOVE this! The reflections are amazing.
June 16th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close