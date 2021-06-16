Previous
Calm by yoland
166 / 365

Calm

Today was on and off again rain showers and then this evening it cleared up.
Thank you for your comments and favs on yesterday’s photo, very much appreciated.
16th June 2021

Photo Details

KWind ace
LOVE this! The reflections are amazing.
June 16th, 2021  
